15 religious sisters, martyred by Soviet army, beatified in Poland

June 02, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Sister Maria Krzysztofa Klomfass and 14 companions, all sisters of the Congregation of Saint Catherine Virgin and Martyr, were beatified in Braniewo, Poland, on May 31. Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, prefect of the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints, was the principal celebrant at the outdoor Mass (video).

“They were killed in 1945 when the Red Army invaded Poland,” Pope Leo said on June 1. “Despite a climate of hatred and of terror against the Catholic faith, they persevered in their service to the sick and orphans. Let us commend to the intercession of the new Blessed Martyrs all those women religious throughout the world who devote themselves generously for the sake of God’s Kingdom.”

