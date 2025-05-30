Catholic World News

New Ge’ez missal presented to Ethiopian, Eritrean churches

May 30, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Claudio Gugerotti, prefect of the Dicastery for the Eastern Churches, presented a revised Ge’ez-language missal for use in the Ethiopian Catholic Church and the Eritrean Catholic Church, two of the Eastern Catholic churches in full communion with the Holy See.

“If you take faith from a people—their song, and in your case also their dance, which unites earth and heaven—there is the risk of feeling that human existence is too harsh, too poor: poverty imposed, not natural poverty,” said Cardinal Gugerotti. “May the peoples of Eritrea and Ethiopia truly feel, through this book, the loving benevolence of God still vibrate, and the caress of the Virgin Mary.”

Ge’ez, an ancient Semitic language, dates from c. A.D. 300 and is “extinct as a vernacular language” (Encyclopaedia Britannica article).

