Russian foreign minister pledges that Russian Orthodox Church will regain ‘central place’ in Ukrainian life

May 30, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: At a recent meeting with the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said that “Russia will not abandon the Orthodox people of Ukraine in their plight and will ensure that their lawful rights are respected and that canonical Orthodoxy regains its central place in the spiritual life of the people in Ukrainian lands.”

“Canonical Orthodoxy,” in the view of the Moscow Patriarchate, upholds the legitimacy of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate), in contrast to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, which it views as illegitimate. On the other hand, the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople, which holds a primacy of honor among the Orthodox churches, recognizes the Orthodox Church of Ukraine.

Patriarch Kirill of Moscow, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, said that “programs of persecution against our Church, initiated by anti-Russian forces in Western countries, are now being attempted not only in Ukraine but also in Moldova and the Baltic states, particularly Estonia ... These manifestations of blatant discrimination faced by our faithful demand an adequate response and fair assessment from the international community.”

