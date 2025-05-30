Catholic World News

Renewed papal plea for Gaza, release of hostages

May 30, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his May 28 general audience, Pope Leo XIV renewed his plea for peace in Gaza.

“In the Gaza Strip, the cry of mothers, of fathers who clutch the lifeless bodies of children and who are continually forced to move in search of a little food and safer shelter from bombing, rises ever more intensely to the sky,” he told pilgrims in St. Peter’s Square. “I renew my appeal to the leaders: cease fire, release all hostages, fully respect humanitarian law.”

“Mary Queen of Peace, pray for us,” he added.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!