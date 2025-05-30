Catholic World News

Dozens killed in new wave of attacks on Christian communities in Nigeria’s Middle Belt

May 30, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Nigeria’s Middle Belt has been the site of waves of attacks on Christian communities by predominantly Muslim Fulani herdsmen.

Injured in the latest wave of attacks was a priest, Father Solomon Atongo, who was in critical condition after he was shot in the leg.

Nigeria, a nation of 237 million (map), is the most populous in Africa and sixth most populous in the world. It is 47% Christian (11% Catholic), 46% Muslim, and 7% ethnic religionist.

