Pray for peace in Ukraine, Pope urges

May 28, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV renewed his plea for peace in Ukraine during his weekly public audience on May 28, specifically urging the faithful to pray the Rosary, asking the Virgin to promote the spirit of peace.

“The cry of mothers, of fathers who clutch the lifeless bodies of children and who are continually forced to move in search of a little food and safer shelter from bombing, rises ever more intensely to the sky,” the Pope remarked.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

