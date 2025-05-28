Catholic World News

Pope, at audience, says personal encounters show who we are

May 28, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: At his Wednesday public audience of May 28, Pope Leo XIV remarked that “life is made up of encounters, and in these encounters, we emerge for what we are.”

The Pope offered a meditation on the parable of the Good Samaritan, beginning with the observation that Jesus told the parable in response to a request to define what it meant to love one’s “neighbor.”

The word neighbor, the Pope said, “literally means ‘he who is near.’” We often encounter people unexpectedly, and the way we relate to people in these chance encounters reflects the level of our charity. Pope Leo suggested that the priest and the Levite who passed by the stricken man “are in a hurry to return home,” and their preoccupation with their own affairs makes them blind to the man’s needs.

“When will we too be capable of interrupting our journey and having compassion,” the Pope asked.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!