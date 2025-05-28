Catholic World News

Cardinal Ranjith hopeful new government in Sri Lanka will pursue justice

May 28, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: “Sri Lanka is going through a period of profound political and democratic renewal,” Cardinal Albert Malcolm Ranjith of Colombo said in an interview with the Fides news service.

The cardinal said that the country’s new government, headed by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, is “changing the old power structure linked to a corrupt political class guilty of abuse of power and human rights violations.”

Cardinal Ranjith, who had frequently protested the failure of the government to investigate the terrorist bombing of Christian churches on Easter Sunday in 2019, reported: “President Dissanayake has announced a new investigation to create transparency and find the truth.”

