Togo’s bishops lament end to presidential term limits

May 28, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The end of presidential term limits in the West African nation of Togo was “carried out without real national dialogue, has created misunderstandings, and poses [a] serious risk to Togo’s social cohesion and stability,” the nation’s bishops warned in a statement.

The nation of 8.9 million (map) is 50% Christian (34% Catholic) and 17% Muslim, with 32% adhering to ethnic religions.

