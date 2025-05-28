Catholic World News

Vatican City issues postage stamps with Pope Leo’s photo

May 28, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican City State’s Postal and Philately Service has released a series of stamps bearing various photographs of Pope Leo XIV.

The stamps became available on May 27, a month after the issuing of sede vacante stamps, and a week after the postal service launched a new website separate from that of the Vatican City State.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

