Vatican City issues postage stamps with Pope Leo’s photo

May 28, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican City State’s Postal and Philately Service has released a series of stamps bearing various photographs of Pope Leo XIV.

The stamps became available on May 27, a month after the issuing of sede vacante stamps, and a week after the postal service launched a new website separate from that of the Vatican City State.

