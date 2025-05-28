Catholic World News

Missionary assesses situation in Myanmar, lauds faith of nation’s Catholics

May 28, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Father Stephen Chit Thein, national director of the Pontifical Mission Societies in Myanmar, discussed the situation there, amid a civil war and following a devastating earthquake that caused an estimated $11 billion in damage.

“What strikes me the most is to see so many people suffering, who have been living in extreme precarious conditions for the past four years, yet they continue to live and practice a deep faith,” said the priest. “The faithful continue to trust in God and hope, they do not sink into despair, but keep the light of hope alive.”

Buddhism is the official religion of the Southeast Asian nation of 57.5 million (map); the nation is 74% Buddhist, 9% ethnic religionist, 9% Christian, and 4% Muslim.

