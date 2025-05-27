Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin: Israel’s attacks on Gaza ‘unacceptable’

May 27, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: “What is happening in Gaza is unacceptable,” Cardinal Pietro Parolin said in an interview with Vatican News.

The Secretariat of State said that although the October 2023 attack on Israel by Hamas was “barbaric,” the Israeli devastation of Gaza is excessive. “International humanitarian law must always apply, and apply to everyone,” he said.

Questioned about Russia’s rejection of a proposal for Ukraine peace talks hosted by the Vatican, Cardinal Parolin clarified that the Vatican was not proposing to act as mediator, but simply to provide a setting for negotiations. “In any event,” he added, “it is not important where the negotiations between Russians and Ukrainians—negotiations we all hope for—will take place.”

Cardinal Parolin also responded to reports that some leader of the Roman Curia had failed to respond appropriately to abuse complaints in their previous posts as diocesan bishops. (Cardinal Prevost—now Pope Leo—was among the prelates mentioned in those reports.) He said that Vatican investigations into the reports “have definitely found no irregularities in the conduct of the diocesan bishops.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!