Supreme Court gives relief to Maine lawmaker who was denied vote over transgender views

May 27, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a 7-2 decision, the United States Supreme Court halted an effort by the speaker of Maine’s House of Representatives to disenfranchise a state representative for her criticism of transgender athletes in high school sports.

The Maine House of Representatives, in a party-line vote, voted to censure Rep. Laurel Libby after she criticized a state girls’ sports victory by a boy who identified as a girl. The house speaker, Rep. Ryan Fecteau, took the further step of preventing Rep. Libby from voting or speaking on the House floor.

