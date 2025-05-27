Catholic World News

Cardinal Grech: We walk with the wounded because we are wounded

May 27, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: On April 1, Pope Francis appointed Cardinal Mario Grech, secretary general of the General Secretariat of the Synod, as his special envoy to a May 25 ceremony marking the 4th centenary of the attribution of the title of “Consoler of the Afflicted” to the Blessed Virgin Mary, patroness of Luxembourg.

“Mary can share the sufferings of her children because she is, herself, a suffering mother,” Cardinal Grech preached in Luxembourg on May 25. “We are living examples of wounded people, healed by the Lord, who still bear and never deny the traces of our wounds and fragilities. This is what being pilgrims of hope truly means: we walk with the wounded people because we are ourselves the wounded people.”

