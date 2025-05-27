Catholic World News

Ethiopian leader, Pontiff discuss education, peace

May 27, 2025

Pope Leo XIV received Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, the recipient of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, in a May 26 audience.

“Grateful to His Holiness Pope Leo XIV for the warm welcome to the Vatican earlier today,” the prime minister tweeted following the audience. “Our discussions focused on both bilateral and multilateral issues, including our shared commitment to global peace. We also agreed on the importance of collaborating to expand access to education.”

The East African nation of 119 million (map)--the 12th most populous in the world—is 61% Christian (40% Orthodox, 19% Protestant), 33% Muslim, and 6% ethnic religionist.

