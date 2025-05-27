Catholic World News

Jerusalem cardinal hails Jordan as ‘beacon of peace, coexistence, and prosperity’

May 27, 2025

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, OFM, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, hailed Jordan as a “beacon of peace, coexistence, and prosperity” in an independence day message to King Abdullah II and Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah.

The prelate paid tribute to “Your Majesty’s continuous efforts to uphold stability, promote development, safeguard human dignity, and serve the cause of justice and peace in our region and beyond.”

“We raise our prayers to Almighty God to bless Your Majesty and his Royal Highness with health and wisdom, to guide your noble mission for the good of the Kingdom and its faithful people,” he added.

The Western Asian nation of 11.5 million (map) is 96% Muslim. King Abdullah has long fostered tolerance toward Christians in the region and donated the land for the recently consecrated Church of the Baptism of the Lord in Jordan. In January, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, hailed strong Vatican-Jordan ties.

