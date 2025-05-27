Catholic World News

Be signs of hope, Pope tells African Catholics

May 27, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV made a surprise visit to St. Peter’s Basilica on May 26 as African ambassadors took part in the jubilee pilgrimage for peace in Africa.

“How important it is that each and every baptized person feel himself or herself to be called by God to be a sign of hope in the world today,” Pope Leo said at the conclusion of the Mass, at which Cardinal Peter Turkson presided.

Pope Leo also spoke of “the great witness that you are all giving and that the continent of Africa gives to the whole world.”

