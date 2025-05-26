Catholic World News

God’s indwelling helps us become compassionate Christians: papal Regina Caeli address

May 26, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The Holy Spirit “takes us by the hand and enables us to experience God’s presence and closeness amid our daily lives, for he makes us his home,” Pope Leo XIV told pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square for his Regina Caeli address on May 25, the Sixth Sunday of Easter.

Reflecting on the day’s Gospel reading (John 14:23-29), the Pontiff said that “each of us can say with confidence: ‘Despite my weakness, the Lord is not ashamed of my humanity. Instead, he comes to dwell within me. He accompanies me with his Spirit; he enlightens me and makes me an instrument of his love for others, for society and for the world.’”

“Dear friends, on the basis of that promise, let us walk in the joy born of faith, in order to become a holy temple of the Lord,” the Pope continued. “Let us resolve to bring his love everywhere, never forgetting that each of our sisters and brothers is a dwelling place of God and that his presence is manifested above all in the little ones, in the poor and the suffering, who ask us to be thoughtful and compassionate Christians.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!