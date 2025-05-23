Catholic World News

Connecticut diocese emerges from bankruptcy

May 23, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A federal bankruptcy court has confirmed the Diocese of Norwich’s bankruptcy plan, four years after the Connecticut diocese filed for bankruptcy. The plan establishes a $31-million settlement fund from property sales, insurance, and other contributions.

“Our hope is that this settlement provides a fair measure of compensation and an opportunity for healing,” said Bishop Reidy, who was installed as bishop last month. “We offer our sincere prayers for all [abuse] survivors and remain steadfast in our commitment to ensure that such abuse can never happen again.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

