Catholic World News

‘In Gaza, there is no more time,’ Vatican newspaper warns

May 23, 2025

L’Osservatore Romano devoted significant front-page coverage in its May 22 edition to the situation in Gaza.

In one front-page article, “A Gaza non c’è più tempo“ [In Gaza, there is no more time], Beatrice Guarrera cited comments from Martina Marchiò, medical coordinator in Gaza City for Medici Senza Frontiere (Doctors Without Borders).

“The humanitarian situation in Gaza is catastrophic, we are truly at the end of the line, we are in the final stages,” warned Marchiò. “There is no more food to eat, and it is difficult to find clean water, and it is difficult to access life-saving medical care and basic medical care.”

In another front-page article, “Spari dell’Idf verso un gruppo di diplomatici a Jenin“ [IDF fires at a group of diplomats in Jenin], the Vatican newspaper reported on an incident that “caused great apprehension and panic among the delegation, composed of 25 ambassadors and diplomats”—one that “sparked a wave of condemnation worldwide.”

L’Osservatore Romano also devoted a front-page article to the murder of two Israeli embassy employees in Washington.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!