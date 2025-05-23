Catholic World News

Supreme Court splits 4-4 in Oklahoma Catholic charter school case

May 23, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The rare split decision had the effect of upholding an earlier Oklahoma Supreme Court ruling—one that declared that the state’s approval of a Catholic public charter school was in violation of the First Amendment and state law. Because the US Supreme Court’s decision was split, it did not create a national precedent.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett recused herself from the case.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

