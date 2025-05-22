Catholic World News

Pope lauds work of Pontifical Mission Societies

May 22, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV met on May 22 with representatives of the Pontifical Mission Societies, and thanked them for their work—“which is indispensable to the Church’s mission of evangelization, as I can personally attest from my years of pastoral ministry in Peru.”

