Singapore cardinal: new Pontiff will bring clarity

May 22, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal William Goh of Singapore predicts that Pope Leo XIV “will be able to bring greater clarity on doctrine so that the Left and the Right don’t argue with each other.”

“If we are not clear what the teaching of the Church is, then it is very difficult to work together in unity,” Cardinal Goh remarked in an interview with Bussola Quotidiana.

Cardinal Goh also said that Pope Leo might take a different approach to building an “inclusive” Church. In some cases, he explained, “being truly inclusive means saying, “Yes, we understand that you are struggling. You are not able to live the gospel. We will help you, we will walk with you.”

On one particular issue of inclusivity, the cardinal said: “I personally believe that there is no reason to stop those people who prefer the Tridentine Mass.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

