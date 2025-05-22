Catholic World News

Augustinian colleague describes leadership style of Pope Leo

May 22, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Luis Marín de San Martín, an Augustinian who has worked closely with Pope Leo, describes the new Pope’s working style as communal and synodal.

“He’s not a person who governs from his office; he goes out to meet people,” says Bishop Marin, who is now the undersecretary of the Synod of Bishops. He also said that Pope Leo is a son of Vatican II:

He embraces its theological development, above all, the ecclesiology of the constitution Lumen Gentium, which is a point of reference for synodality—although the term does not appear in it.

