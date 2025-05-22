Catholic World News

Vatican advances beatification cause of missionaries killed in Ecuador

May 22, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for the Causes of Saints has confirmed the “offering of life” of two missionaries who were killed in Ecuador by the indigenous Huaorani people to whom they were ministering.

Bishop Alejandro Labaka Ugarte, a Spanish Capuchin who served as apostolic vicar of Aguaricio, Ecuador, and died in Tiguino, Ecuador, in July 1987; and

Sister Sister Inés Arango, a Capuchin religious from Colombian, who also died in Tiguino on the same day.

The dicastery also attested to the heroic virtue of Matteo Makil (1851—1914), the first apostolic vicar of Kottayam, India.

