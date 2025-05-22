Catholic World News

Vatican News warns against fraudulent video of Pope Leo

May 22, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican News service has warned that a video circulating on the internet, which appears to show Pope Leo XIV praising President Ibrahim Traoré of Burkina Faso, is actually a fraud.

The 36-minute video, which purports to show a speech by the Pontiff praising the African leader, was generated with the help of artificial intelligence.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!