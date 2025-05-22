Catholic World News

Bipartisan support for legislation to speed renewal of visas for priests, ministers

May 22, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Lawmakers from both major American political parties have joined in sponsoring new legislation that would help foreign-born clerics renew their visas.

The Religious Workforce Protection Act is designed to relieve an enormous backlog of visa applications, which has forced many foreign-born priests and ministers to leave the US while waiting for the renewal of their visas.

