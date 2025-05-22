Catholic World News

Papal video message encourages efforts for ‘ecological, social, and environmental justice’

May 22, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: In a brief video message, Pope Francis encouraged the Red de Universidades para el Cuidado de la Casa Común. (Network of Universities for the Care of the Common Home) in its efforts to promote “ecological, social, and environmental justice.”

“I know you are about to carry out synodal work of discernment in preparation for COP30,” said Pope Leo said, referring to the 2025 UN Climate Change Conference.

“You will reflect together on a possible remission of the public debt and of the ecological debt, a proposal that Pope Francis had suggested in his message for the World Day of Peace,” Pope Leo continued. “And in this jubilee year, a year of hope, this message is so important.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!