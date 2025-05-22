Catholic World News

Recalling Nicaea’s anniversary, Cardinal Pizzaballa calls for bold, clear proclamation of faith in Christ

May 22, 2025

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, OFM, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, emphasized the centrality of the Nicene Creed as he recalled the 1700th anniversary of the opening of the First Council of Nicaea, the first of the 21 ecumenical councils recognized by the Catholic Church.

Describing the council as “perhaps the most important event in Church history since the birth of the Church itself,” Cardinal Pizzaballa said that “1700 years ago, at Nicaea, in a religious, cultural and political context that was no less problematic than today, the Church had the courage and audacity to finally give the faith a form that was common to all, but at the same time clear, by also coining a new terminology capable of including in human words, as much as possible, the mystery of the Incarnation.”

He added:

As the one Church of Christ, we are all called to give an answer to the questions that people are asking today, to respond to the needs, desires and concerns of today’s man. Our answer is the same as it has always been and will never change. Christ is the answer. But just as 1700 years ago, we are called today to speak our faith in Christ boldly and courageously, intelligibly and clearly.

