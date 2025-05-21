Catholic World News

USCCB president pays tribute to Laudato Si’ on its 10th anniversary

May 21, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Timothy Broglio, president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB), paid tribute to Laudato Si’, Pope Francis’s encyclical letter on care for our common home, on its 10th anniversary.

The encyclical “has inspired the Catholic Church and the world to draw closer in our relationship with Almighty God, the Creator of all life and to care more deeply for our common home,” the prelate said in a statement. “The USCCB remains committed to advocacy that cares for the most vulnerable and creation, seeking a sustainable and integral development that benefits the entire human family.”

