Over 150 nations, international organizations sent representatives to Pope Leo’s inaugural Mass

May 21, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican newspaper has published a list of the representatives of the over 150 nations and international organizations that sent representatives to the May 18 Mass for the beginning of Pope Leo’s pontificate.

Topping the list are the representatives of Italy, Peru, and the United States, followed by reigning sovereigns, heads of state, hereditary princes, heads of government, and other representatives.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

