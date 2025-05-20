Catholic World News

Trump says Vatican agreed to host Ukraine peace talks

May 20, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: President Donald Trump has revealed that Pope Leo volunteered to host Ukraine peace talks at the Vatican.

Although the Vatican has not officially confirmed that report, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State, said last week that “we are willing to offer good offices to facilitate meetings.”

Trump mentioned the possibility of talks at the Vatican in an exchange with reporters on May 19, during which he discussed a lengthy phone conversation with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and the prospects for a ceasefire in Ukraine.

