New Pope makes surprise visit to old dicastery

May 20, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: On May 20, Pope Leo XIV made a surprise visit to the Dicastery for Bishops, where he served as prefect before his election as Supreme Pontiff.

After greeting the staff, the Pope celebrated Mass in the chapel of the dicastery.

