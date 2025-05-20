Catholic World News

Leo has ‘great desire’ to visit Argentina, foreign minister says after audience

May 20, 2025

» Continue to this story on La Nación

CWN Editor's Note: Following a May 19 audience with Pope Leo XIV, Argentina’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship said that the new Pope has a “great desire” to visit the South American nation.

“It was a very warm audience,” Gerardo Werthein told Elisabetta Piqué, a journalist close to the late Pope Francis. Leo is “a very pleasant person, and we are going to work closely to strengthen and strengthen the bilateral relationship,” including a prospective visit to the Vatican by President Javier Milei.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!