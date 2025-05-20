Catholic World News

Recalling suffering Ukrainian children, Zelensky gives Leo an icon of Madonna and Child

May 20, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In the second of two audiences held on the day of his installation Mass, Pope Francis received Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Today, we presented Pope Leo XIV with a special icon—the Holy Mother with the Infant, painted on a fragment of a crate used to store heavy artillery munitions, brought from near Izyum,” tweeted Zelensky. “This icon speaks of our children. Of those who have suffered from the war, who were deliberately abducted and deported by Russia, and who are very much awaited at home—in Ukraine.”

