Pope calls for ecumenical unity based on shared faith

May 19, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV met on May 19 with delegates from other faiths who had attended the Mass for the inauguration of his pontificate, and voiced his commitment to the cause of ecumenical unity—which cautioning that “unity can only be unity in faith.”

The Pope told Christian delegates that “our communion is realized to the extent that we meet in the Lord Jesus.” He added: “The more faithful and obedient we are to him, the more united we are among ourselves.”

The Pope also expressed his gratitude to the Jewish, Muslim, and other religious representatives who were present, saying that “each of the communities represented here brings its own contribution of wisdom, compassion and commitment to the good of humanity and the preservation of our common home.”

