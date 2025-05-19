Catholic World News

End use of child soldiers, Vatican diplomat urges

May 19, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, decried the use of child labor during a statement made at a recent meeting of the International Labor Organization.

“The Holy See remains particularly troubled by the continued recruitment and use of children in armed conflict, which constitutes a grave violation of their inherent human dignity and a direct affront to their fundamental rights,” the prelate said. “It is particularly disturbing that, in such circumstances, children are not only exposed to violence and exploitation on the battlefield, but are also subjected to additional grave abuses, including forced marriage and sexual exploitation.”

He added:

The Holy See therefore calls upon all parties to ensure the immediate and unconditional release of all children from their ranks, and to treat them first and foremost as victims in need of compassion, care, and hope.

