Catholic World News

Do not forgot those who suffer from war, Pope Leo tells crowd in St. Peter’s Square

May 19, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of the Mass for the beginning of his Petrine ministry, Pope Leo XIV delivered his Sunday Regina Caeli address.

After thanking the crowd in St. Peter’s Square for attending the Mass, Pope Leo said that “we cannot forget our brothers and sisters who are suffering because of war.”

“In Gaza, the surviving children, families and elderly are reduced to starvation,” he said. “In Myanmar, new hostilities have cut short innocent young lives. Finally, war-torn Ukraine awaits negotiations for a just and lasting peace.”

He concluded:

Therefore, as we entrust to Mary the service of the Bishop of Rome, Pastor of the universal Church, let us, from the “Barque of Peter,” look to her, Star of the Sea, Our Lady of Good Counsel, as a sign of hope. We implore her intercession for the gift of peace, for support and comfort for those who suffer, and for the grace for all of us to be witnesses to the Risen Lord.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!