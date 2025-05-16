Catholic World News

Georgia law banning abortion cited in case of ‘brain-dead’ mother

May 16, 2025

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: Doctors at a Georgia hospital are reportedly insisting that a pregnant women be kept on life support, despite her family’s wishes, until the baby can be safely delivered.

Adriana Smith was declared “brain dead” in February, but family members say that the Emory University Hospital staff has informed them they cannot end life support without violating Georgia’s law, which prohibits abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected. The hospital has declined public comment on the case, citing medical confidentiality.

Legal experts say that state law would not prohibit ending life support. In other cases, a “brain-dead” patient is kept on life support to ensure that vital organs are suitable for transplants.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!