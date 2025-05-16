Catholic World News

Pope Leo makes 1st episcopal appointment

May 16, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV made his first episcopal appointment on May 15: he appointed Father Miguel Ángel Contreras Llajaruna, SM, as auxiliary bishop of Callao, Peru.

While bishop of Chiclayo, Peru, the future Pontiff also served as apostolic administrator of the Diocese of Callao from 2020-21. Father Conteras, 45, has served as a pastor and held other offices in the Callao diocese; he is also the local superior of the Marist fathers.

