Russian Orthodox Patriarch receives Cuban president, recalls meetings with Castro brothers, Pope Francis

May 16, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a recent meeting with Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, recalled his meetings with former Cuban leaders Fidel and Raúl Castro, as well as his historic meeting in Havana with Pope Francis in 2016.

“Our Orthodox church in Havana is of great importance, and not only spiritual,” Patriarch Kirill told the Cuban Communist leader. “It is evidence that Orthodoxy and Christianity as a whole can be present as a religious belief in various political contexts, and we welcome the way our parish in your country develops.”

“Cuba played an important role in the development of relations between the Orthodox world and the Catholic world, between our Church and the Catholic Church,” the Patriarch added. “I am wholeheartedly grateful to both the Cuban leadership and the Cuban people for the arrangements for this important meeting and the atmosphere in which it was held.”

