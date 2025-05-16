Catholic World News

Ukrainian Catholic leader invites Pope Leo to visit Ukraine

May 16, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a May 15 audience, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church thanked Pope Leo for his call for peace in Ukraine and invited Pope Leo to visit the nation.

“The Ukrainian people have already recognized you as the Pope of Peace,” said Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk. He explained:

Last Sunday, we heard your words that the pain of the Ukrainian people is in your heart. Your call for true, just, and lasting peace is especially pertinent at this time, and your concern for the captive and deported children reflects your special paternal attention to the first victims of the war in Ukraine.

“When Pope St. John Paul II came to us, Ukrainians believed that communism would never return to our land,” the Major Archbishop continued. “Today, we believe that the Pope’s visit will help stop the war in Ukraine. The time and opportunity will surely be in God’s hands, but I consider it my duty to convey to you the invitation of millions of Ukrainians who are waiting for you.”

