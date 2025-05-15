Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin speaks on peace talks, papal trip to Nicea

May 15, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking to reporters on May 15, Cardinal Pietro Parolin voiced the hope that peace talks in Turkey would bring an end to the war in Ukraine, and his expectation that Pope Leo will travel to Turkey later this year for an ecumenical commemoration of the Council of Nicea.

Regarding the Ukraine talks, the Vatican Secretary of State said that the prospect of a “direct meeting” between warring parties is encouraging. He said, however, that it would be “premature” to discuss a visit by Pope Leo to Ukraine.

Asked about possible papal trips, the cardinal said that a trip to Nicea would be a likely possibility. “It was definitely planned that Pope Francis would go,” he said. “I imagine Pope Leo will follow the same path.”

