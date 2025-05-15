Action Alert!
Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin speaks on peace talks, papal trip to Nicea

May 15, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking to reporters on May 15, Cardinal Pietro Parolin voiced the hope that peace talks in Turkey would bring an end to the war in Ukraine, and his expectation that Pope Leo will travel to Turkey later this year for an ecumenical commemoration of the Council of Nicea.

Regarding the Ukraine talks, the Vatican Secretary of State said that the prospect of a “direct meeting” between warring parties is encouraging. He said, however, that it would be “premature” to discuss a visit by Pope Leo to Ukraine.

Asked about possible papal trips, the cardinal said that a trip to Nicea would be a likely possibility. “It was definitely planned that Pope Francis would go,” he said. “I imagine Pope Leo will follow the same path.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

