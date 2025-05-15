Catholic World News

Vatican prefect encourages Eastern Catholics to evangelize, hopes they can remain in native lands

May 15, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: During the Jubilee of the Eastern Churches, Cardinal Claudio Gugerotti encouraged Eastern Catholics to be missionaries.

“God is providing a new opportunity for evangelization,” he said at a Divine Liturgy in the East Syriac rite. “You are the missionaries today; continue in your traditions according to your cultures.”

At Vespers in the West Syriac rite, Cardinal Gugerotti spoke of “the commitment of the dicastery, which is at the service of the Holy Father, to ensure that these people can remain and flourish in their own land.” “How long can the respective ecclesial traditions,” the prelate asked, “endure abroad?”

