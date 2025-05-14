Catholic World News

Africa will be ‘central to the pontificate of Leo XIV,’ Augustinian leader says

May 14, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Father Edward Danaing Daleng, procurator general of the Order of St. Augustine and the order’s general counselor for Africa, said that Pope Leo XIV has a heart for the continent.

Pope Leo “has visited all of our African missions several times and has come to my country, Nigeria, on at least ten occasions,” said Father Daleng.

“Nigeria became a province [of the order] precisely when Robert Francis Prevost was elected prior general in 2001,” he continued. “Unfortunately, there was a period in which the government requisitioned all our educational centers and for years we had many problems. In 2006, thanks to the future Leo XIV, who cared a lot about projects in the country, we were able to inaugurate a new college for many boys and girls.”

The priest added:

I believe that Africa will be central to the pontificate of Leo XIV. He has always shown particular attention for our continent, as I said he loved to visit it and meet, understand and listen. I can say with certainty that among his best skills are the ability to listen, to always remain humble, to put himself at the service [of others]. I know him well.

