At Jubilee of Eastern Churches, Armenian Catholic Patriarch prays for peace

May 14, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The head of the Armenian Catholic Church, Patriarch Raphaël Bedros XXI Minassian, prayed for peace as he celebrated the Divine Liturgy in Rome during the Jubilee of the Eastern Churches.

“We, children of the Eastern Armenian Catholic Church, witnesses to centuries of faith and martyrdom, are called today, in this time of ongoing wars in the Middle East and throughout the world, to bear witness with our lives and our blood to our fidelity to Christ, strengthening our faith rooted in charity and Christian love,” he added.

In describing the Armenian Catholic Church as a “unique pearl,” Cardinal Claudio Gugerotti, prefect of the Dicastery for the Eastern Churches, said, “You are so close to the cross of the Lord, with whom you have shared a series of sufferings.”

