Church worker murdered in South Sudan

May 13, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Paul Tamania, the coordinator of the Catholic Organization for Development and Peace in South Sudan, was shot and killed on May 8 at a parish in Tombura County.

The same parish—of St. Mary Help of Christians—saw the murder of its choir director last December. Police are investigating the crimes.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

