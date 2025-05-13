Vatican announces schedule of papal Masses

Catholic World News

May 13, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Holy See Press Office has announced that Pope Leo XIV will preside at the following Masses:

May 18, St. Peter’s Square: beginning of the Petrine ministry

May 20, Papal Basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls

May 25, Archbasilica of St. John Lateran; later that evening, he will visit the Papal Basilica of St. Major

May 31, St. Peter’s Basilica: priestly ordinations

