Vatican announces schedule of papal Masses
May 13, 2025
» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office (Italian)
CWN Editor's Note: The Holy See Press Office has announced that Pope Leo XIV will preside at the following Masses:
- May 18, St. Peter’s Square: beginning of the Petrine ministry
- May 20, Papal Basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls
- May 25, Archbasilica of St. John Lateran; later that evening, he will visit the Papal Basilica of St. Major
- May 31, St. Peter’s Basilica: priestly ordinations
