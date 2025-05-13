Catholic World News

Dean of College of Cardinals pledges to Pope Leo his fidelity, collaboration

May 13, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican newspaper has published the remarks of Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, dean of the College of Cardinals, to Pope Leo before the Pontiff’s May 10 address to the cardinals.

“I would like, speaking on behalf of all the cardinals, to assure you of our closeness, above all to assure you of our fidelity, our desire to collaborate; to collaborate so that, as you said yesterday, the Church may be an ‘ark of salvation’ and also a ‘lighthouse’ in the darkness of the night,” said Cardinal Re.

Cardinal Re also spoke of “all the problems of the world, at this time when the world is gripped by so many wars ... unfortunately, despite the deaths and destruction, they do not end. And I will stop now, because now they want to hear not me, but Your Holiness!”

