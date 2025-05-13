Papal prayer at Santa Maria Maggiore

Catholic World News

May 13, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Upon returning to Rome from his visit to Shrine of the Mother of Good Counsel in Genazzano, Pope Leo XIV visited the Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major. There, he entered the chapel of the Salus Populi Romani and, praying before the beloved Marian image, placed a bouquet of roses on the altar.

Pope Leo then prayed at Pope Francis’s tomb and, recalling his predecessor’s devotion to Thérèse of Lisieux, placed a white rose on it. Finally, he stopped before the statue of the Queen of Peace.

